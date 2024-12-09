KANSAS

How Far did Kansas Basketball fall in Latest AP Poll?

The Jayhawks had a rough week on the hardwood.

Mathey Gibson

Dec 8, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward KJ Adams Jr. (24) celebrates after scoring during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward KJ Adams Jr. (24) celebrates after scoring during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

Kansas men’s basketball suffered a sharp decline in the latest AP Poll, falling from the No. 1 spot to No. 10 after a challenging week marked by consecutive losses to Creighton and Missouri.

The Jayhawks now hold a 7-2 record, with their early-season dominance now in question.

Kansas started the week with a narrow defeat against Creighton. Defensive lapses and turnovers plagued the Jayhawks throughout the game, allowing the Bluejays to pull off a statement win.

Later in the week, Kansas faced a fiery challenge from in-state rival Missouri, who secured a win in a physical and emotionally charged matchup at home.

Full AP Top 25 Poll

  1. Tennessee (58) – 8-0
  2. Auburn (3) – 8-1
  3. Iowa State (1) – 7-1
  4. Duke – 7-2
  5. Kentucky – 8-1
  6. Marquette – 9-1
  7. Alabama – 7-2
  8. Gonzaga – 7-2
  9. Florida – 9-0
  10. Kansas – 7-2
  11. Purdue – 8-2
  12. Oregon – 9-1
  13. Oklahoma – 9-0
  14. Michigan – 8-1
  15. Houston – 5-3
  16. Clemson – 9-1
  17. Texas A&M – 8-2
  18. UConn – 7-3
  19. Ole Miss – 8-1
  20. Wisconsin – 8-2
  21. Michigan State – 8-2
  22. Cincinnati – 7-1
  23. San Diego State – 6-2
  24. UCLA – 8-1
  25. Mississippi State – 8-1

Kansas on Sports Illustrated

How Kansas Basketball Slowed Down Future No. 1 Pick Cooper Flagg

3 Things We Learned From Kansas Basketball's Big Win Over No. 11 Duke

Duke Legend Calls Out Kansas’ Hunter Dickinson for 'Dirty Play' Against Blue Devils

Published
Mathey Gibson
MATHEY GIBSON

Home/Basketball