How Far did Kansas Basketball fall in Latest AP Poll?
The Jayhawks had a rough week on the hardwood.
In this story:
Kansas men’s basketball suffered a sharp decline in the latest AP Poll, falling from the No. 1 spot to No. 10 after a challenging week marked by consecutive losses to Creighton and Missouri.
The Jayhawks now hold a 7-2 record, with their early-season dominance now in question.
Kansas started the week with a narrow defeat against Creighton. Defensive lapses and turnovers plagued the Jayhawks throughout the game, allowing the Bluejays to pull off a statement win.
Later in the week, Kansas faced a fiery challenge from in-state rival Missouri, who secured a win in a physical and emotionally charged matchup at home.
Full AP Top 25 Poll
- Tennessee (58) – 8-0
- Auburn (3) – 8-1
- Iowa State (1) – 7-1
- Duke – 7-2
- Kentucky – 8-1
- Marquette – 9-1
- Alabama – 7-2
- Gonzaga – 7-2
- Florida – 9-0
- Kansas – 7-2
- Purdue – 8-2
- Oregon – 9-1
- Oklahoma – 9-0
- Michigan – 8-1
- Houston – 5-3
- Clemson – 9-1
- Texas A&M – 8-2
- UConn – 7-3
- Ole Miss – 8-1
- Wisconsin – 8-2
- Michigan State – 8-2
- Cincinnati – 7-1
- San Diego State – 6-2
- UCLA – 8-1
- Mississippi State – 8-1
Kansas on Sports Illustrated
How Kansas Basketball Slowed Down Future No. 1 Pick Cooper Flagg
3 Things We Learned From Kansas Basketball's Big Win Over No. 11 Duke
Duke Legend Calls Out Kansas’ Hunter Dickinson for 'Dirty Play' Against Blue Devils
Published