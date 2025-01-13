How Kansas Basketball Can Win Blockbuster Showdown Against No. 2 Iowa State
The Kansas Jayhawks (12-3, 3-1 Big 12) head into Hilton Coliseum on Wednesday to face a formidable opponent in the No. 2-ranked Iowa State Cyclones (14-1, 4-0 Big 12).
Iowa State enters the contest with the nation’s longest active win streak at 11 games and boasts one of the most efficient systems in the Big 12.
For Kansas to emerge victorious, a calculated approach will be key to toppling one of the nation's best.
Control the Half-Court Battle
Iowa State’s offense isn’t built on speed but rather precision. Ranked 104th in adjusted tempo, the Cyclones excel in deliberate, well-executed half-court sets, focusing on ball movement and high-percentage looks. Kansas must disrupt this rhythm by pressuring ball handlers like Tamin Lipsey and Keshon Gilbert without overcommitting.
Defensive communication will be vital as Iowa State looks to exploit mismatches and create open shots through screens and cuts.
DaJuan Harris Jr. and Rylan Griffen will need to anticipate these actions and contest perimeter shots while maintaining defensive discipline to avoid fouls.
Own the Paint and Neutralize Iowa State’s Size
Iowa State’s interior players, particularly Joshua Jefferson and Dishon Jackson, anchor their success. With Jefferson’s ability to muscle through defenders and Jackson’s shot-blocking ability, the Cyclones thrive on controlling the paint.
Kansas must counter with a physical presence from Hunter Dickinson and Flory Bidunga.
Rebounding will be crucial, as second-chance points could tilt the game in Iowa State’s favor. On offense, Dickinson needs to assert himself early to draw double teams and open up opportunities for Kansas shooters.
Break Through the Offensive Slump
Kansas has struggled to find consistency on offense in recent games, but they cannot afford to start slow against Iowa State. The Cyclones’ defense is disciplined, limiting teams to one-and-done possessions and forcing difficult shots.
To counter this, Kansas should focus on efficient shot selection, using ball movement to stretch Iowa State’s defense.
Zeke Mayo and Rylan Griffen must step up as scoring threats to complement Dickinson’s post presence.
A strong start is truly essential to quiet the raucous Hilton Coliseum crowd and build confidence early.
Matchup to Watch: Hunter Dickinson vs. Dishon Jackson
The battle inside will be huge for both teams.
Dickinson has been a double-double machine, but Jackson’s size and shot-blocking could challenge his efficiency.
If Dickinson can consistently win this matchup, it will force Iowa State to adjust defensively, creating opportunities for Kansas on the perimeter.