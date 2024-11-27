How Kansas Basketball Slowed Down Future No. 1 Pick Cooper Flagg
LAS VEGAS — Cooper Flagg is one of the best basketball prospects in the country, but on Tuesday night, the Kansas Jayhawks showed that even a future No. 1 pick can be contained with the right defense.
Flagg finished the game with 13 points on 5-for-9 shooting, a solid stat line but far from his usual explosive performance.
He also had four turnovers, and in the first half, he struggled to get anything going, managing just two points. The key to slowing him down? Hunter Dickinson’s size. Flagg had a tough time with Dickinson’s presence in the paint, which really threw him off his game early on, until Dickinson was ejected.
When Flagg moved to the perimeter, Kansas adapted by switching screens and matching defenders with quickness.
KJ Adams, who is known for his defensive versatility, took on the challenge of guarding Flagg when he moved out to the wing.
Adams is quick enough to stay in front of Flagg while still maintaining the ability to contest his jump shots. Adams also used his strength and positioning to prevent Flagg from getting a clean look off the dribble, forcing him into contested fadeaways or tough pull-up jumpers.
In addition to Adams, freshman Flory Bidunga played a key role in defending Flagg.
Standing at 6-foot-9 with a strong, athletic frame, Bidunga was able to contest Flagg’s shots without fouling, using his length to disrupt Flagg’s rhythm. Bidunga also excelled at positioning himself defensively, staying between Flagg and the basket to prevent easy finishes around the rim.
He showed poise beyond his years, matching Flagg’s intensity while maintaining solid defensive fundamentals.
Kansas' defensive game plan also involved heavy help defense when Flagg attacked the basket.
The Jayhawks’ ability to collapse the paint on Flagg whenever he drove made it difficult for him to find open teammates or get a clean look at the rim.
This was particularly evident during the first half, when Flagg was forced to settle for tough shots and couldn’t create the type of scoring opportunities that have made him so dangerous in other games.
Flagg, for his part, did remain active on defense, challenging shots and pressuring the ball, but he seemed more passive on offense.
He never fully asserted himself, especially in the first half, and when he did try to create, the Jayhawks’ defense was able to rotate quickly and cut off his driving lanes.
Kansas’ defensive rotations were sharp, forcing Flagg to work harder for every basket.
In the end, Kansas didn’t allow Flagg to break out for any of his signature explosive plays. The Jayhawks’ game plan was executed to perfection, keeping Flagg uncomfortable and out of rhythm for much of the game.
Despite Flagg’s talent, Kansas showed that with the right mix of size, speed, and defensive discipline, even the best players can be contained.