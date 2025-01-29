How Kansas Basketball Used a Three-Big Lineup to Power Past UCF
Kansas basketball leaned on its size Tuesday night, and it paid off in a big way.
The Jayhawks’ three-big lineup featuring Hunter Dickinson, KJ Adams Jr., and Flory Bidunga helped power them to a 91-87 victory over UCF at Allen Fieldhouse.
Adams made his return to the lineup after missing time with a shoulder injury earlier this month, and his presence was a major boost for Kansas.
The junior forward contributed 12 points, five rebounds, and two assists in his first game back, providing the energy and versatility the Jayhawks had been missing.
His ability to defend multiple positions and attack the rim helped Kansas keep UCF off balance.
Dickinson led the way offensively, scoring 24 points on 7-of-17 shooting while going 10-of-12 from the free-throw line.
The senior center also grabbed seven rebounds and served as a focal point in the paint, drawing attention from UCF’s defense and creating space for his teammates.
But for him, the biggest impact of the lineup change was on the defensive end.
“I think the biggest pro of that is defensively, having KJ [Adams Jr.] and Flory [Bidunga] out there,” Dickinson said. “I think that's the biggest reason why coach did it.”
Bidunga continued his strong stretch of play, recording a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds in 29 minutes.
The freshman big man has been a force on both ends of the floor in recent games, and his ability to finish around the rim and control the glass gave Kansas a key advantage against the Knights.
With the new frontcourt combination creating problems for UCF, guard Zeke Mayo, who finished with 24 points, saw the value in the adjustment.
“I thought (the three-big lineup) was great for us,” Mayo said.
If this three-big lineup continues to thrive, the Jayhawks could be tough to match up against as the season progresses.