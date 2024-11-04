KANSAS

How to Watch: Kansas Basketball vs. Howard

On Monday night, the Kansas Jayhawks will welcome the Howard Bison to Allen Fieldhouse for their season opener.

Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self yells out in the first half of the game against Washburn inside Allen Fieldhouse Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. / Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tonight marks the highly anticipated season opener for the Kansas Jayhawks as they host the Howard Bison at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence at 7 p.m. CT.

The Bison, led by head coach Kenny Blakeney, are coming off back-to-back tournament appearances and are eager to kick off their season on a high note.

As both teams begin their campaigns, expect an electric atmosphere in Allen Fieldhouse and a fun start to the college basketball season for the Jayhawks.

Here's what you need to know.

How to Watch: Kansas vs. Howard

Rakease Passmore
Kansas Jayhawks guard Rakease Passmore (4) eyes Washburn Ichabods guard Jacob Hanna (5) in the second half of the game inside Allen Fieldhouse Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. / Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • When/Where: 7 p.m. on Monday at Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence
  • Streaming: ESPN+
  • Radio: WHB (810 AM) in Kansas City; ESPN Wichita (92.3 FM) in Wichita

