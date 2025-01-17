How to Watch: Kansas Basketball vs. Kansas State – Sunflower Showdown
The Kansas Jayhawks (12-4, 3-2 Big 12) are set to host their in-state rivals, the Kansas State Wildcats (7-9, 1-4 Big 12), in this year’s first edition of the Sunflower Showdown.
The game tips off at Allen Fieldhouse, where Kansas will look to right the ship after a recent stretch of inconsistency.
A win over Kansas State could steady the course for Bill Self’s squad as they push toward the heart of Big 12 play.
Kansas State, meanwhile, is experiencing a tough season under head coach Jerome Tang.
The Wildcats’ lone conference victory came in an upset over then-No. 16 Cincinnati, but their 1-4 Big 12 record highlights ongoing struggles.
However, rivalry games often defy logic, and Kansas State will bring its best effort to Allen Fieldhouse in hopes of spoiling the Jayhawks’ home dominance.
How to Watch: Kansas vs Kansas State Basketball
Matchup: Kansas State (7-9, 1-4 Big 12) at No. 9 Kansas (12-4, 3-2 Big 12)
Date: Saturday, January 20
Time: 12:00 p.m. CT
Location: Allen Fieldhouse | Lawrence, Kansas
TV: CBS