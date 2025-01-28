KANSAS

How to Watch Kansas Basketball vs. UCF: Game Info and Viewing Details

The Jayhawks and Knights face off once more at Allen Fieldhouse.

Mathey Gibson

Jan 25, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson (1) warms up against the Houston Cougars at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Jan 25, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson (1) warms up against the Houston Cougars at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas Jayhawks are back in action on Tuesday, Jan. 28, taking on the UCF Knights at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.

After a dominant 99-48 win over UCF earlier this month, Kansas will look to bounce back strong following a tough loss to Houston.

Game Details

  • Date: Tuesday, Jan. 28
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. CT
  • Location: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kan.
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

The Last Matchup

If you caught the first meeting between these teams on Jan. 5, you saw the Jayhawks absolutely dismantle the Knights in a 51-point blowout. Kansas was firing on all cylinders that night, dominating on both ends of the court. Can they deliver another big win at home?

What to Expect

Kansas will be looking to shake off Saturday’s double-overtime loss to Houston and get back in the win column. Keep an eye on Hunter Dickinson and Rylan Griffen to lead the charge, while UCF will be searching for a way to avoid a repeat of their earlier defeat.

Be sure to tune in on ESPN+ for all the action as the Jayhawks take on the Knights at Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas on Sports Illustrated

Bill Self Delivers Blunt Response to Kansas Basketball Doubters After Houston Loss

Kansas Basketball Surprises in AP Poll With Rise Despite Houston Loss

Kansas Basketball: Bill Self Provides Injury Update on Forward Duo

Published
Mathey Gibson
MATHEY GIBSON

Mathey Gibson is the Managing Editor for the Kansas Jayhawks On SI. A graduate of the University of Alabama, he has extensive experience covering major college sports, including reporting on Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, The Crimson White, and Tide Illustrated. Now focused on Kansas, Gibson has covered significant events such as the NCAA Tournament, College World Series, and the College Football Playoff, bringing a deep understanding of collegiate athletics to one of the nation’s premier programs.

Home/Basketball