How to Watch Kansas Basketball vs. UCF: Game Info and Viewing Details
The Kansas Jayhawks are back in action on Tuesday, Jan. 28, taking on the UCF Knights at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.
After a dominant 99-48 win over UCF earlier this month, Kansas will look to bounce back strong following a tough loss to Houston.
Game Details
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 28
- Time: 7:30 p.m. CT
- Location: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kan.
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
The Last Matchup
If you caught the first meeting between these teams on Jan. 5, you saw the Jayhawks absolutely dismantle the Knights in a 51-point blowout. Kansas was firing on all cylinders that night, dominating on both ends of the court. Can they deliver another big win at home?
What to Expect
Kansas will be looking to shake off Saturday’s double-overtime loss to Houston and get back in the win column. Keep an eye on Hunter Dickinson and Rylan Griffen to lead the charge, while UCF will be searching for a way to avoid a repeat of their earlier defeat.
Be sure to tune in on ESPN+ for all the action as the Jayhawks take on the Knights at Allen Fieldhouse.