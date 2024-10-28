KANSAS

How to Watch: Kansas Basketball to Face Washburn in Final Exhibition

After a tough outing against the Razorbacks, the Jayhawks are ready to bounce back Tuesday against the Ichabods.

Mathey Gibson

Oct 25, 2024; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari talks to Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self prior to the game at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
No. 1 ranked Kansas basketball will wrap up its exhibition slate for the 2024-25 season with a home game against the Washburn Ichabods on Tuesday, October 29, at Allen Fieldhouse.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. CT, and fans can catch the game on ESPN+.

The Jayhawks are looking to bounce back after an 85-69 exhibition loss to No. 16 Arkansas on October 25. That matchup was part of the CareSource-sponsored exhibition series, which uses ticket proceeds to support mental health providers and charities within each school’s community.

Tuesday’s game gives Kansas a final tune-up opportunity before diving into the regular season. With the team’s top ranking and talent-packed roster, the Jayhawks are aiming to deliver a strong performance at home and gain momentum for the season ahead.

