How to Watch: No. 1 Kansas vs. Michigan State

At the Champions Classic, the Kansas Jayhawks will take on an old blue-blood foe.

Mathey Gibson

Kansas Jayhawks guard Zeke Mayo (5) holds on to the ball against North Carolina Tar Heels guard Elliot Cadeau (3) in the first half of the game inside Allen Fieldhouse Friday, Nov. 8, 2024.
Kansas Jayhawks guard Zeke Mayo (5) holds on to the ball against North Carolina Tar Heels guard Elliot Cadeau (3) in the first half of the game inside Allen Fieldhouse Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. / Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Kansas basketball, the nation’s top-ranked team, will face Michigan State in a highly anticipated matchup at the Champions Classic.

The Jayhawks are coming off a narrow 92-89 victory over North Carolina, while the Spartans are also starting strong with dominant wins over Monmouth and Niagara.

Game Details:

  • Date: Tuesday, Nov. 12
  • Time: 6:35 p.m. ET
  • Location: Champions Classic

How to Watch No. 1 Kansas vs. Michigan State

  • TV Broadcast: ESPN
  • Announcers: Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, and Jess Sims
  • Live Stream: Available on FuboTV with a free trial for new users

Mathey Gibson
MATHEY GIBSON

