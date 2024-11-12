How to Watch: No. 1 Kansas vs. Michigan State
At the Champions Classic, the Kansas Jayhawks will take on an old blue-blood foe.
Kansas basketball, the nation’s top-ranked team, will face Michigan State in a highly anticipated matchup at the Champions Classic.
The Jayhawks are coming off a narrow 92-89 victory over North Carolina, while the Spartans are also starting strong with dominant wins over Monmouth and Niagara.
Game Details:
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 12
- Time: 6:35 p.m. ET
- Location: Champions Classic
How to Watch No. 1 Kansas vs. Michigan State
- TV Broadcast: ESPN
- Announcers: Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, and Jess Sims
- Live Stream: Available on FuboTV with a free trial for new users
