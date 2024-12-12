How to Watch: No. 10 Kansas vs. NC State
The Kansas Jayhawks, ranked No. 10 in the nation, are set to host the NC State Wolfpack this Saturday in Lawrence, Kansas, as part of a home-and-home series.
This intriguing matchup pits one of college basketball's best against last year’s Final Four Cinderella team.
How to Watch Kansas vs. NC State
- Who: No. 10 Kansas Jayhawks vs. NC State Wolfpack
- When: Saturday, 2:15 p.m. CT
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: ESPN
- Streaming: Available on the ESPN app with a valid cable or streaming subscription
What’s at Stake
Kansas (7-2) continues its quest for dominance, aiming to stay unbeaten at home and build momentum as the season progresses. Under head coach Bill Self, the Jayhawks bring a balanced attack on both ends of the floor and are looking to capitalize on their home-court advantage.
For NC State (7-3), this game represents a chance to gain some much-needed momentum. The Wolfpack endured three consecutive losses to Purdue, BYU, and Texas but have bounced back with two straight wins.
Their recent victories include an overtime thriller against Florida State and a 66-56 triumph over Coppin State on Tuesday.
Players to Watch
Kansas:
- Hunter Dickinson (C): The former Michigan transfer has been a dominant presence in the paint, averaging 15 points and nine rebounds per game. His ability to control the boards and score efficiently will be crucial for the Jayhawks.
- KJ Adams (F): A versatile forward, Adams provides energy on both ends of the floor and thrives in Kansas’ up-tempo style.
- Rylan Griffen (G): The young guard’s sharpshooting and defensive hustle make him a key contributor in Kansas’ rotation.
NC State:
- Dontrez Styles (F): A dynamic forward, Styles has the ability to make plays in transition and finish around the rim. He’ll be vital in matching Kansas’ physicality.
- Marcus Hill (G): Hill’s ability to knock down shots from the perimeter and create offense for his teammates will be essential in keeping the Wolfpack competitive.
Keys to the Game
Kansas must control the tempo and dominate the boards, exploiting their size and depth. Look for the Jayhawks to use their defensive intensity to disrupt NC State’s rhythm, particularly in transition.
NC State will rely on their resilience, which was evident in their recent OT win over Florida State, to stay in the game. Limiting turnovers and hitting timely three-pointers will be crucial if they hope to leave Lawrence with a victory.