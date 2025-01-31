KANSAS

How to Watch: No. 11 Kansas Basketball at Baylor Bears

The Jayhawks and Bears are set to face off Saturday in Texas.

Mathey Gibson

Kansas Jayhawks men's basketball head coach Bill Self reacts from the bench during the first half against Iowa State in the Big-12 men’s basketball showdown at Hilton Coliseum on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025 in Ames, Iowa.
Kansas Jayhawks men's basketball head coach Bill Self reacts from the bench during the first half against Iowa State in the Big-12 men's basketball showdown at Hilton Coliseum on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025 in Ames, Iowa. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks (15-5, 6-3 Big 12) look to build on their recent home victory against UCF as they travel to take on the Baylor Bears (13-7, 5-4 Big 12) on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Baylor aims to bounce back after a tough road loss to BYU.

Kansas will be monitoring the status of guard Dajuan Harris Jr., who missed his first game of the season in the Jayhawks' win over UCF. Head coach Bill Self mentioned on Thursday that Harris was expected to practice but might be limited.

Baylor features one of the nation’s top point guard prospects in Robert O. Wright III, who will be a significant factor in this game.

Additionally, VJ Edgecombe has been drawing attention as a future high NBA draft pick, adding another layer of intrigue to this Big 12 showdown.

Game Details

  • Matchup: No. 11 Kansas (15-5, 6-3 Big 12) at Baylor (13-7, 5-4 Big 12)
  • Date: Saturday, February 3, 2024
  • Time: 3 p.m. CT
  • Location: Ferrell Center – Waco, Texas
  • TV: ESPN

Published
Mathey Gibson is the Managing Editor for the Kansas Jayhawks On SI. A graduate of the University of Alabama, he has extensive experience covering major college sports, including reporting on Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, The Crimson White, and Tide Illustrated. Now focused on Kansas, Gibson has covered significant events such as the NCAA Tournament, College World Series, and the College Football Playoff, bringing a deep understanding of collegiate athletics to one of the nation’s premier programs.

