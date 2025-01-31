How to Watch: No. 11 Kansas Basketball at Baylor Bears
The No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks (15-5, 6-3 Big 12) look to build on their recent home victory against UCF as they travel to take on the Baylor Bears (13-7, 5-4 Big 12) on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Baylor aims to bounce back after a tough road loss to BYU.
Kansas will be monitoring the status of guard Dajuan Harris Jr., who missed his first game of the season in the Jayhawks' win over UCF. Head coach Bill Self mentioned on Thursday that Harris was expected to practice but might be limited.
Baylor features one of the nation’s top point guard prospects in Robert O. Wright III, who will be a significant factor in this game.
Additionally, VJ Edgecombe has been drawing attention as a future high NBA draft pick, adding another layer of intrigue to this Big 12 showdown.
Game Details
- Matchup: No. 11 Kansas (15-5, 6-3 Big 12) at Baylor (13-7, 5-4 Big 12)
- Date: Saturday, February 3, 2024
- Time: 3 p.m. CT
- Location: Ferrell Center – Waco, Texas
- TV: ESPN