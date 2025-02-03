How to Watch: No. 11 Kansas Basketball vs. No. 3 Iowa State
No. 11 Kansas (15-6, 6-4 Big 12) returns to the friendly confines of Allen Fieldhouse aiming to rebound from a tough road loss against Baylor.
The Jayhawks, who are coming off a gut-wrenching loss to Baylor, will look to get back on track as they continue their pursuit of the Big 12 regular season title.
Their opponent, No. 3 Iowa State (17-4, 7-3 Big 12), comes into this top-25 showdown trying to snap a two-game losing streak. Despite recent setbacks, the Cyclones remain one of the most formidable teams in the conference, showcasing a balanced attack and tenacious defense.
How to Watch: Kansas vs Iowa State Basketball
Date: Feb. 3, 2025
Time: 8:00 p.m. CT
Location: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kansas
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: ESPN app or ESPN.com
Fans can catch all the action live on ESPN at 8:00 p.m. CT. For those unable to watch on TV, the game will be available for streaming via the ESPN app or on ESPN.com with a valid cable provider login.