How to Watch: No. 11 Kansas Basketball vs. No. 3 Iowa State

The Jayhawks and Cyclones square off in a massive Big 12 matchup in Kansas.

Mathey Gibson

Feb 1, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson (1) reacts after a play against the Baylor Bears during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
No. 11 Kansas (15-6, 6-4 Big 12) returns to the friendly confines of Allen Fieldhouse aiming to rebound from a tough road loss against Baylor.

The Jayhawks, who are coming off a gut-wrenching loss to Baylor, will look to get back on track as they continue their pursuit of the Big 12 regular season title.

Their opponent, No. 3 Iowa State (17-4, 7-3 Big 12), comes into this top-25 showdown trying to snap a two-game losing streak. Despite recent setbacks, the Cyclones remain one of the most formidable teams in the conference, showcasing a balanced attack and tenacious defense.

How to Watch: Kansas vs Iowa State Basketball

Date: Feb. 3, 2025
Time: 8:00 p.m. CT
Location: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kansas
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: ESPN app or ESPN.com

Fans can catch all the action live on ESPN at 8:00 p.m. CT. For those unable to watch on TV, the game will be available for streaming via the ESPN app or on ESPN.com with a valid cable provider login.

