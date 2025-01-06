How to Watch: No. 11 Kansas vs. Arizona State in Big 12 Basketball Showdown
The Jayhawks and Sun Devils are set to face off Wednesday night in Lawrence.
It’s been an up-and-down week for the Kansas Jayhawks, but they’re back in action and looking to keep the momentum rolling.
After a shocking home loss to a depleted West Virginia team, the Jayhawks responded in a big way, dominating UCF 99-48 in the largest Big 12 road win ever. That victory also gave Kansas their first conference win of the season.
Next up, Kansas takes on Arizona State. The Sun Devils are 10-3 overall and 1-1 in Pac-12 play after cruising past Colorado 81-61 on Saturday. With both teams coming off big wins, this game should bring plenty of excitement.
Here’s what you need to know to catch all the action.
How to Watch: No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks vs. Arizona State Sun Devils
- When: Wednesday, Jan. 8, 8:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kan.
- TV: ESPN2
Can Kansas build on their record-setting road win, or will Arizona State play spoiler? Tune in to find out.
