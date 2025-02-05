KANSAS

How to Watch: No. 16 Kansas Basketball vs. Kansas State (Sunflower Showdown)

The Jayhawks and Wildcats face off for the second time this season.

Mathey Gibson

Kansas Jayhawks guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) passes the ball to center Hunter Dickinson (1) in the first half of the Sunflower Showdown game against the Kansas State Wildcats inside Allen Fieldhouse Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025.
Kansas Jayhawks guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) passes the ball to center Hunter Dickinson (1) in the first half of the Sunflower Showdown game against the Kansas State Wildcats inside Allen Fieldhouse Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. / Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Kansas basketball is riding high after an impressive victory over No. 8 Iowa State at home.

Now, the Jayhawks will face another road test as they travel to Manhattan for a heated rivalry matchup against Kansas State in the Sunflower Showdown.

Kansas State enters this contest with newfound momentum, having secured its fourth consecutive conference win on Tuesday night.

The Wildcats have been on a redemption tour following a tough six-game losing streak, and they’re looking to continue their push toward an NCAA Tournament berth.

Sitting at 11-11 on the season, every win counts for Kansas State to solidify its postseason hopes.

Game Details:

  • When: Saturday, February 8, at 1:00 p.m. CT
  • Where: Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN

What to Watch For:

  • Kansas' Road Performance: The Jayhawks have been strong at home, but their ability to secure tough road wins will be critical as the regular season progresses.
  • Kansas State's Resurgence: The Wildcats are hungry to prove their turnaround is no fluke. A victory over a ranked rival would significantly bolster their NCAA Tournament resume.
  • Rivalry Intensity: The Sunflower Showdown never disappoints. Expect a packed arena, high-energy plays, and the fierce competitiveness that defines this storied rivalry.

Kansas on Sports Illustrated

Kansas Basketball Bounces Back with Blowout Win Over No. 8 Iowa State

What Bill Self Said About Kansas Basketball's Schedule Following Iowa State Victory

3 Key Numbers from Historic Kansas Basketball Collapse Against Baylor

Published
Mathey Gibson
MATHEY GIBSON

Mathey Gibson is the Managing Editor for the Kansas Jayhawks On SI. A graduate of the University of Alabama, he has extensive experience covering major college sports, including reporting on Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, The Crimson White, and Tide Illustrated. Now focused on Kansas, Gibson has covered significant events such as the NCAA Tournament, College World Series, and the College Football Playoff, bringing a deep understanding of collegiate athletics to one of the nation’s premier programs.

Home/Basketball