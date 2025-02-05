How to Watch: No. 16 Kansas Basketball vs. Kansas State (Sunflower Showdown)
The Jayhawks and Wildcats face off for the second time this season.
In this story:
Kansas basketball is riding high after an impressive victory over No. 8 Iowa State at home.
Now, the Jayhawks will face another road test as they travel to Manhattan for a heated rivalry matchup against Kansas State in the Sunflower Showdown.
Kansas State enters this contest with newfound momentum, having secured its fourth consecutive conference win on Tuesday night.
The Wildcats have been on a redemption tour following a tough six-game losing streak, and they’re looking to continue their push toward an NCAA Tournament berth.
Sitting at 11-11 on the season, every win counts for Kansas State to solidify its postseason hopes.
Game Details:
- When: Saturday, February 8, at 1:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas
- TV: ESPN
What to Watch For:
- Kansas' Road Performance: The Jayhawks have been strong at home, but their ability to secure tough road wins will be critical as the regular season progresses.
- Kansas State's Resurgence: The Wildcats are hungry to prove their turnaround is no fluke. A victory over a ranked rival would significantly bolster their NCAA Tournament resume.
- Rivalry Intensity: The Sunflower Showdown never disappoints. Expect a packed arena, high-energy plays, and the fierce competitiveness that defines this storied rivalry.
Kansas on Sports Illustrated
Kansas Basketball Bounces Back with Blowout Win Over No. 8 Iowa State
What Bill Self Said About Kansas Basketball's Schedule Following Iowa State Victory
3 Key Numbers from Historic Kansas Basketball Collapse Against Baylor
Published