How to Watch: No. 23 Kansas Basketball vs. BYU

The Jayhawks and Cougars are gearing up for a high-stakes Big 12 clash in Provo.

Feb 15, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self calls a play against the Utah Utes during the first half at the Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images
No. 23 Kansas basketball (17-8, 8-6 Big 12) will wrap up its two-game road trip with a key matchup against BYU (17-8, 8-6 Big 12) on Tuesday, Feb. 18. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Central at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, with the game set to air on ESPN.

The Jayhawks are looking to rebound after a 74-67 loss at Utah on Feb. 15, while the Cougars enter the game riding momentum from an 80-65 win over Kansas State that same day.

BYU boasts an impressive 12-2 home record this season.

Historically, Kansas leads the all-time series 4-2. However, BYU won the last matchup, a 76-68 victory last season.

The Cougars also hold a win in their only home meeting with Kansas back on Dec. 20, 1960, by a score of 80-70.

This game will be critical for both teams, as they’re currently tied in the Big 12 standings. Fans can tune in to watch Kansas try to even the score and pick up a crucial road win.

How to Watch: Kansas vs. BYU

  • Location: Marriott Center, Provo, Utah
  • Date: Tuesday, Feb. 18
  • Time: 8 p.m. Central
  • TV: ESPN
