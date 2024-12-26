How to Watch: No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks vs. West Virginia Mountaineers
The Jayhawks and Mountaineers are set to square off in their conference opener.
In this story:
After cruising past Brown in their final non-conference matchup, the No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks are set to tip off conference play against West Virginia at home. The two teams clash on Tuesday, December 31, at Allen Fieldhouse.
Both squads enter the matchup with identical 9-2 records. While the Mountaineers narrowly missed the latest AP Top 25, receiving 26 votes, they remain a formidable opponent.
West Virginia is powered by senior guard Javon Small, who has been a star this season, averaging an impressive 19.7 points per game through 11 contests.
Here's everything you need to know to catch the action.
How to Watch No. 7 Kansas vs. West Virginia
- Matchup: No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks vs. West Virginia Mountaineers
- Location: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, KS
- Date and Time: Tuesday, December 31, at 1:00 p.m. CT
- TV/Streaming: ESPN+
