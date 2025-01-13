How to Watch: No. 9 Kansas Looks to Keep Rolling Against No. 2 Iowa State
The Kansas Jayhawks (12-3, 3-1 Big 12) head to Ames on Wednesday night with momentum on their side.
After three straight wins following a tough loss to West Virginia, Kansas is ready for a showdown against No. 3 Iowa State (14-1, 4-0 Big 12) in a high-stakes conference matchup.
Kansas will lean on the dominant presence of Hunter Dickinson, who is averaging a double-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game. Zeke Mayo adds firepower with 14.6 points per game, while DaJuan Harris Jr. keeps the offense flowing, averaging 10 points and 5.6 assists.
Iowa State, however, is unbeaten in conference play and enters the game with confidence after a dramatic 85-84 comeback win over Texas Tech. ESPN’s Basketball Power Index gives Iowa State a 63% chance to win, but Kansas is determined to prove the odds wrong.
How to Watch: Kansas at Iowa State
Who: Kansas Jayhawks vs. Iowa State Cyclones (Men’s Big 12 Basketball)
When: Wednesday, January 15, at 6 p.m. CT
Where: Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa
TV Channel: ESPN2