How Zeke Mayo’s 27-Point Performance Almost Saved Kansas Basketball
It wasn’t the result Kansas basketball wanted, but Zeke Mayo’s performance in the Jayhawks’ 62-61 loss to West Virginia on Tuesday was nothing short of spectacular.
Mayo carried the team on his back and nearly willed them to a comeback victory, showcasing a level of play that could boost his NBA draft stock.
From the opening whistle, Mayo was locked in. He finished the night with 27 points, shooting 6-for-13 from the field and an impeccable 13-for-13 from the free-throw line.
When the Jayhawks needed a big shot, Mayo delivered time and again. Late in the second half, with Kansas trailing by six and time running out, Mayo stepped up.
He nailed a huge three-pointer to cut the deficit to three, electrifying the crowd at Allen Fieldhouse.
Moments later, he drove to the basket, absorbed contact, and converted an and-one play with just 16 seconds remaining to tie the game at 61.
It wasn’t just his scoring that stood out—it was his poise.
With Kansas struggling offensively for much of the game, Mayo’s ability to stay composed and deliver in clutch moments was a bright spot on an otherwise tough night for the team.
Ultimately, the Jayhawks couldn’t close it out, with a controversial no-call on their final possession sealing their fate. But if there’s one thing Kansas fans can take away from the loss, it’s that Zeke Mayo is the real deal.
His ability to take over games and make big plays under pressure could be a game-changer for the Jayhawks as they navigate the grind of Big 12 play.
Kansas may have come up short against West Virginia, but Mayo’s star shone brightly.
If he keeps playing at this level, he could be a name to watch come draft night.