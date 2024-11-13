Hunter Dickinson’s Feud With Michigan State Ignites in Dominant Kansas Performance
Hunter Dickinson left no doubt about his status as one of college basketball’s premier players with a dominant outing Tuesday night.
In a heated clash against Michigan State, the former Michigan star tallied 28 points on an efficient 13-for-21 shooting, along with 12 rebounds and three steals, leading Kansas to a statement win.
With this performance, Dickinson etched himself further into Champions Classic history, becoming the only player to record multiple 25-point, 10-rebound games at the event, and he remains the sole player to achieve a 20-point, 20-rebound game in the tournament, which began in 2011.
The lead-up to the game was marked by sharp words from Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo, who downplayed Dickinson’s impact, dismissing him as the "same old guy" he was at Michigan.
Dickinson took the remarks personally and responded on the court.
In the second half, he showcased a slick spin move on Michigan State’s Jaxson Kohler and capped it off with a "too small" taunt, bringing the crowd to its feet.
After the game, Dickinson acknowledged that his rivalry with Michigan State still burns strong.
"I’ve still got that rivalry inside me," he admitted.
Dickinson didn’t just bring his skills to Kansas—he brought his edge, and Michigan State learned that lesson firsthand. As he continues to fuel his game with old rivalries, Dickinson is proving to be a fierce addition to the Jayhawks.