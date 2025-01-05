Hunter Dickinson Leads Kansas Past UCF with Dominant Performance
On Sunday at Addition Financial Arena, the Kansas Jayhawks found themselves in a déjà vu moment.
Just like their matchup at UCF in January, they held a 35-19 lead late in the first half. But this time, the Jayhawks turned that strong start into a decisive 98-48 win.
Hunter Dickinson was the star of the show. By halftime, the senior center had already tallied 21 points. He finished with 27 points and nine rebounds, putting on a clinic in efficiency and dominance. UCF simply had no way to slow him down.
Flory Bidunga chipped in with a strong effort, particularly in the second half. The freshman forward showcased his potential on both ends of the court, finishing with 12 points, five rebounds, and six blocks.
On the perimeter, Rylan Griffen led attack, going a perfect 4-for-4 from three-point range and finishing with 14 points. His sharpshooting helped Kansas maintain control throughout the game and was a sight for sore eyes.
For UCF, it was a tough night. Keyshawn Hall led the Knights with 12 points but struggled from the field, going just 4-for-17. Kansas’ defense was relentless, forcing contested shots and stifling the Knights’ offensive rhythm.
The win moved Kansas to 1-1 in Big 12 play. Now, the Jayhawks return to Allen Fieldhouse, where they’ll host another conference newcomer in Arizona State on Wednesday at 8 p.m.