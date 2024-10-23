Is Kansas Basketball Out of the AJ Dybantsa Sweepstakes?
The recruitment landscape is heating up, especially for the nation's top high school basketball prospect, AJ Dybantsa.
According to Pete Nakos with On3 Sports, the No. 1 recruit is expected to land an impressive NIL package exceeding $3 million, potentially reaching as high as $4 million.
A source close to BYU, according to the site, shared that the school is prepared to offer between $4 million and $4.5 million to secure Dybantsa’s commitment.
This bold move has certainly shifted the narrative in the recruitment race, leaving other schools, including Kansas, in a tough spot.
As it stands, it looks like the Jayhawks may be out of contention for Dybantsa, who is also considering Alabama and Kansas State among others.
The Crimson Tide even emerged as the early favorites, but BYU has made significant strides, clearly positioning themselves as the leader.
While Kansas fans might feel the sting of missing out on Dybantsa, there’s still plenty to be excited about.
The Jayhawks are projected to land Darryn Peterson, the nation's No. 3 recruit, on November 1.
As they continue to navigate his recruitment, all eyes will be on Peterson in the coming weeks.
With Dybantsa potentially heading to BYU, it’s a reminder of just how competitive college basketball recruiting has become.
The stakes are high, and with NIL deals becoming a major factor, it’s clear that talent is being chased with enthusiasm.