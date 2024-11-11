Is Kansas Basketball Still Ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll After Facing UNC?
The Kansas Jayhawks maintained their position at the top of the AP Poll this week, holding on to the No. 1 spot after a thrilling 92-89 win against North Carolina on Friday night.
The Jayhawks nearly let a 20-point lead slip away in what turned into a rare and intense early-season showdown at Allen Fieldhouse. Despite the close call, Kansas proved why they’re ranked the best team in the country, demonstrating some serious resilience and skill to improve their record to 2-0.
AP Top 25
1. Kansas (2-0)
2. Alabama (2-0)
3. UConn (2-0)
4. Gonzaga (2-0)
5. Auburn (2-0)
6. Duke (2-0)
7. Iowa State (2-0)
8. Houston (1-1)
9. Arizona (2-0)
10. North Carolina (1-1)
11. Tennessee (2-0)
12. Baylor (1-1)
13. Purdue (2-0)
14. Creighton (2-0)
15. Marquette (2-0)
16. Indiana (2-0)
17. Cincinnati (2-0)
18. Arkansas (1-1)
19. Kentucky (2-0)
20. Florida (2-0)
21. Ohio State (1-0)
22. St. John's (2-0)
23. Texas A&M (1-1)
24. Rutgers (1-0)
25. Ole Miss (2-0)
Others Receiving Votes: Illinois 144, Texas Tech 102, Wake Forest 84, Xavier 78, Texas 51, Michigan St. 41, BYU 26, Kansas St 24, UCF 20, Mississippi St. 15, New Mexico 15, Oregon 14, North Florida 14, Miami 14, Clemson 13, VCU 12, Memphis 8, Wisconsin 6, Grand Canyon 6, Providence 4, Maryland 3, Austin Peay 2, Arizona St 2, South Dakota St. 1, Michigan 1, Columbia 1, Dayton 1