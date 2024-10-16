John Calipari Gives His Take on Kansas Basketball Ahead of Exhibition
As the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks prepare to face the No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks in an upcoming exhibition game, head coach John Calipari shared his thoughts about the matchup and the state of his team.
With just nine days left before the exhibition tip-off, Calipari acknowledged the strength of Kansas, emphasizing that this will be a tough game for his team.
However, the Razorbacks are dealing with a few injury concerns ahead of the game.
"We knew they'd be good. We know it'll be a hard game for us. We're hopefully going to have a somewhat full team, so right now we're down three or four guys, so hopefully a couple of those guys will be okay to play in that."- John Calipari at SEC Media Days
Although his team is dealing with injuries, Calipari made it clear that he and Kansas head coach Bill Self will not rush any players back for the exhibition.
"But Bill or I, neither one of us, would push a player because of an exhibition game."
In addition to discussing his team's current health, Calipari took the opportunity to highlight some of the work he's been doing to connect with fans across Arkansas. Since arriving in Fayetteville, he's visited several cities to engage with the local community.
"One of the things I want to tell you that I've done everywhere I've been, you've got to take your team to your people in the state. So we've done that. We've started being -- I've probably been to nine different cities," Calipari said. "This weekend we were in Hot Springs and Pine Bluff."
As for the Jayhawks, their road trip to Fayetteville will undoubtedly serve as a solid tune-up for the season, regardless of the Razorbacks' injury concerns.
With the game just days away now, it’s shaping up to be a highly anticipated clash between two elite programs.