Kansas Basketball's 2024-25 Schedule Revealed: Major Games on the Horizon
The much-anticipated Big 12 basketball schedule for the 2024-25 season has been unveiled, giving Kansas basketball fans a comprehensive look at the Jayhawks' journey ahead.
KU will kick off the season on November 4 with a home game against Howard, followed by a challenging non-conference slate that includes matchups against powerhouses North Carolina, Duke, and a rivalry game against Missouri.
As the Jayhawks gear up for the season, here’s a look at their complete schedule:
Kansas Jayhawks 2024-25 Basketball Schedule
Oct. 18 (Fri.) – Late Night in the Phog, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 25 (Fri.) – at Arkansas (Exhibition)
Oct. 29 (Tues.) – WASHBURN (Exhibition)
Nov. 4 (Mon.) – HOWARD
Nov. 8 (Fri.) – NORTH CAROLINA
Nov. 12 (Tues.) – vs. Michigan State (Champions Classic, Atlanta)
Nov. 16 (Sat.) – OAKLAND
Nov. 19 (Tues.) – UNC-WILMINGTON
Nov. 26 (Tues.) – vs. Duke (Vegas Showdown, Las Vegas)
Nov. 30 (Sat.) – FURMAN (Vegas Showdown)
Dec. 4 (Wed.) – at Creighton
Dec. 8 (Sun.) – at Missouri
Dec. 14 (Sat.) – NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Dec. 22 (Sun.) – BROWN
Dec. 31 (Tues.) – WEST VIRGINIA
Jan. 5 (Sun.) – at UCF
Jan. 8 (Wed.) – ARIZONA STATE
Jan. 11 (Sat.) – at Cincinnati
Jan. 15 (Wed.) – at Iowa State
Jan. 18 (Sat.) – KANSAS STATE
Jan. 22 (Wed.) – at TCU
Jan. 25 (Sat.) – HOUSTON
Jan. 28 (Tues.) – UCF
Feb. 1 (Sat.) – at Baylor
Feb. 3 (Mon.) – IOWA STATE
Feb. 8 (Sat.) – at Kansas State
Feb. 11 (Tues.) – COLORADO
Feb. 15 (Sat.) – at Utah
Feb. 18 (Tues.) – at BYU
Feb. 22 (Sat.) – OKLAHOMA STATE
Feb. 24 (Mon.) – at Colorado
March 1 (Sat.) – TEXAS TECH
March 3 (Mon.) – at Houston
March 8 (Sat.) – ARIZONA
March 11-15 – Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship (Kansas City, Mo.)
March 16 – NCAA Tournament Selection Show
