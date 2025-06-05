KANSAS

Kansas Basketball 2025-26 Schedule: Who We Know the Jayhawks Will Play

Kansas released its nonconference schedule for the upcoming campaign on Wednesday. Which opponents are confirmed to play the Jayhawks this year?

Joshua Schulman

Feb 15, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self reacts to a call against the Utah Utes during the first half at the Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images
Feb 15, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self reacts to a call against the Utah Utes during the first half at the Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images / Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images
The Kansas Jayhawks recently unveiled the school’s full nonconference schedule for the 2025-26 men’s basketball season.

Coming off back-to-back disappointing years, Bill Self made sure to assemble some fierce opponents early in the campaign to make sure KU is ready and battle-tested come postseason time.

Kansas has yet to release its complete schedule; here’s what we know about the Jayhawks’ schedule so far. 

Kansas Basketball Nonconference Schedule

Oct. 24: Louisville (Exhibition, Road)
Oct. 28: Fort Hays State (Exhibition, Home)
Nov. 3: Green Bay (Home)
Nov. 7: North Carolina (Road)
Nov. 11: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (Home)
Nov. 15: Princeton (Home)
Nov. 18: Duke (Champions Classic, Neutral)
Nov. 24-27: Players Era Festival
Dec. 2: UConn (Home)
Dec. 7: Missouri (Border Showdown, Neutral)
Dec. 13: North Carolina State (Road)
Dec. 16: Towson (Home)
Dec. 22: Davidson (Home)

Kansas Basketball Conference Schedule

While the specifics of KU’s league schedule have not been revealed, Jayhawk fans can infer how it should look. 

The conference is going back to an 18-game schedule this year. With 16 schools in the Big 12, Kansas will face each team at least once and three teams twice.

Of those three teams, Kansas State will likely meet with the Jayhawks for a home-and-home of the Sunflower Showdown. 

Houston, Baylor, and Iowa State are other conference rivals that KU could match up with for a second clash.

