Kansas Basketball: 3 Takeaways from Thrilling 92-89 Victory Over No. 9 North Carolina
On Friday, No. 1 Kansas basketball survived a fierce battle against Hubert Davis' No. 9 North Carolina squad, edging out a thrilling 92-89 win.
Despite a dominant first half, where the Jayhawks held a lead as large as 20 points, they faced a tough test in the second half, even finding themselves trailing with under five minutes left on the clock.
But clutch plays by Kansas and a few key mistakes by the Tar Heels allowed the Jayhawks to hold on.
Here’s what we learned from Kansas' impressive win.
1. There’s the AJ Storr Kansas Needed
Wisconsin transfer guard AJ Storr hadn’t had the start he was hoping for in Lawrence, struggling through the preseason and even the season opener against Howard. But Storr turned a corner in this matchup, delivering a solid performance that Jayhawks fans had been waiting to see.
Storr finished with 13 points on 6-of-13 shooting, adding three assists and two rebounds in 28 minutes of play. His impact wasn’t just limited to offense; he also played a crucial defensive role, picking up a steal and using his length to disrupt North Carolina’s backcourt.
It wasn’t the flashiest stat line, but Storr’s presence provided a huge boost and eased some early-season concerns.
2. This Team Can Take Care of the Ball
In high-scoring games like this, turnovers often become a problem. But Kansas showed remarkable discipline, finishing with only three turnovers for the entire game.
Two of those came from Dajuan Harris, who otherwise had a productive night. For Bill Self’s squad, taking care of the ball is always a priority, but to see them execute so cleanly against a top-10 team like North Carolina was especially impressive.
Kansas did commit 11 fouls, which added to the Tar Heels’ scoring opportunities, but overall, their ball security proved critical in maintaining their lead and closing out the game.
If the Jayhawks can continue to limit turnovers like this, it will bode well for them as the season progresses.
3. Hunter Dickinson, Folks.
The biggest question for Kansas coming into the night was whether we would see Hunter Dickinson in full form. Against Howard, Dickinson looked a bit sluggish as he recovered from an injury. But against North Carolina, he was unleashed, displaying the dominance that’s made him a preseason favorite on nearly every award watchlist.
Dickinson finished with 20 points on 7-of-15 shooting, adding 10 rebounds and three assists. His late-game heroics were especially crucial, as he scored Kansas’ final three points and recorded a block to help secure the win.
Big-time players make big-time plays, and Dickinson did just that when his team needed him most. Kansas will need more of this level of play from Dickinson as the season moves forward, especially against high-caliber opponents.