KANSAS

Kansas Basketball: Latest on Nation’s No. 1 Recruit AJ Dybantsa

Dybantsa recently visited Lawrence in early September and is actively navigating the recruiting process.

Mathey Gibson

Top 2025 recruit AJ Dybantsa joins the crowd as Auburn Tigers take on Mississippi State Bulldogs at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, March 2, 2024. Auburn Tigers defeated Mississippi State Bulldogs 78-63.
Top 2025 recruit AJ Dybantsa joins the crowd as Auburn Tigers take on Mississippi State Bulldogs at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, March 2, 2024. Auburn Tigers defeated Mississippi State Bulldogs 78-63. / © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Kansas basketball is making a serious push to land AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2025. The 6-foot-9 high school standout is widely regarded as the best player in the country and has his pick of top-tier programs.

Dybantsa is currently in the midst of his official visits, narrowing his decision down to seven schools: Kansas, Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, Kansas State, and North Carolina.

Where do the Jayhawks Stand?

Prolific Prep's AJ Dybantsa, left, with teammate Zoom Diallo share a laugh before a game versus Orangeville Prep on Wednesday
Prolific Prep's AJ Dybantsa, left, with teammate Zoom Diallo share a laugh before a game versus Orangeville Prep on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. / © Marc Vasconcellos/The Enterprise / USA TODAY NETWORK

Dybantsa recently visited Kansas on Sept. 6, where he received a warm welcome from Bill Self and the Jayhawks. Kansas is known for its player development and championship pedigree, and Coach Self has made Dybantsa a top priority in this recruiting class.

The visit to Allen Fieldhouse was designed to showcase the program’s rich history and competitive environment, which Self hopes will sway Dybantsa in their direction.

However, Kansas faces stiff competition from BYU and Alabama, who are considered the current favorites to land the elite recruit. Dybantsa visited North Carolina on Sept. 20 and will be visiting Alabama on Sept. 27, giving those programs further chances to make an impression.

Despite these hurdles, Kansas remains firmly in the race and will continue to pursue Dybantsa aggressively as he approaches his final decision, expected by early next year.

Bill Self has a clear vision for Dybantsa, who would thrive in Kansas' up-tempo style and proven system for developing NBA talent. If Kansas can successfully lure Dybantsa to Lawrence, it would further solidify the Jayhawks as title contenders in 2025-26.

With the recruiting process heating up, Dybantsa’s decision is sure to be one of the most closely watched in the 2025 class. Kansas fans are hopeful that the red and blue will emerge victorious in this competitive recruiting battle.

Kansas On Sports Illustrated

Three Reasons Flory Bidunga is a Game-Changer for Kansas Basketball

Kansas Basketball Gaining Momentum with Top 2025 Five-Star Prospect

Top Kansas Target AJ Dybantsa Remains No. 1 Recruit in 2025 Class

Kansas Recruiting: Will Five-Star Forward Koa Peat Consider the Jayhawks?

Published
Mathey Gibson

MATHEY GIBSON

Home/Basketball