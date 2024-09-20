Kansas Basketball Alum Joel Embiid Inks $193 Million Extension with 76ers
Kansas basketball fans may have seen many great players pass through Allen Fieldhouse, but few have captured the attention of the NBA quite like Joel Embiid, even though his stay in Lawrence was brief.
The former Kansas Jayhawk, now a seven-time NBA All-Star and reigning league MVP, has agreed to a $193 million contract extension with the Philadelphia 76ers, keeping him with the team through the 2028-29 season.
Embiid’s new deal not only solidifies his future in Philadelphia but also ramps up his pursuit of a long-awaited NBA championship.
The extension, which includes a player option for the 2028-29 season, will see Embiid decline his previous $59 million option for 2026-27, opting instead for the new three-year extension.
His final year under this contract will net him an eye-popping $69 million, bringing his total earnings to nearly $300 million over the next five seasons.
For fans in Kansas, Embiid’s rise to NBA stardom has been a fun journey to witness.
Though his time with the Jayhawks was cut short by injury during the 2013-14 season, his talent was undeniable, and he quickly became one of the most anticipated prospects in the NBA Draft.
Now, with the weight of an MVP award and an Olympic gold medal, Embiid looks to add the one accolade that has eluded him— a championship ring.
