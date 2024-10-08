Kansas Basketball Among Finalists for Elite Top-Five Prospect
Five-star prospect Darryn Peterson, one of the most highly coveted players in the class of 2025, has set Nov. 1st as the date for his college decision, according to On3.com.
Ranked as the No. 3 player in the country, Peterson has narrowed down his choices to four schools: Kansas, USC, Kansas State, and Ohio State.
Among them, the Jayhawks are widely considered the frontrunner to land the elite guard.
Standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing 195 pounds, Peterson is known for his flashy, dynamic scoring ability and exceptional court vision. His ball control and overall offensive ability have earned him a reputation as one of the top scorers in his class, making him a prize recruit for any program.
Peterson recently transferred to Prolific Prep in Napa, California, the No. 1 ranked high school basketball program in the country. Prior to that, he played at Huntington Prep in West Virginia, where he averaged an impressive 23.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game during the 2022-2023 season.
While the Jayhawks have yet to land any public commitments for their 2025 recruiting class, adding Peterson would be a massive boost.
Peterson’s decision will undoubtedly shake up the recruiting landscape. His combination of size, skill, and scoring ability makes him a player who could have an immediate impact at the collegiate level, and landing him would further solidify Kansas as a potential powerhouse for the 2025-26 season.
All eyes will be on Peterson come Nov. 1st, as Kansas fans and basketball programs across the country await his decision.
Should he choose the Jayhawks, it could mark the beginning of another elite recruiting class for Kansas as they continue their pursuit of another championship.
