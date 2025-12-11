Kansas Basketball Assistant Seen Scouting 2026 Phenom Tyran Stokes
The Kansas basketball program has already assembled an elite recruiting class in the 2026 cycle with four commits. Those pledges currently have the Jayhawks ranked as the No. 2 class in the country on 247 Sports, but Bill Self and his coaching staff are still hoping to add one more player.
According to On3 insider Joe Tipton, KU assistant Kurtis Townsend was in attendance for Tyran Stokes’ first home game at Rainier Beach High School in Washington on Tuesday.
He abruptly left Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California, before the season began and quickly enrolled at another school in the Northwest.
Stokes was outstanding in his home debut, finishing with 27 points, 14 rebounds, eight steals, and seven assists in a 90-52 victory. This performance came days after a 31-point, 8-rebound outing in an 81-60 win over Renton, which was his first official contest with Rainier Beach.
Stokes has been weighing his options for months, visiting Kansas back in April. Since then, he has released his final list of three schools, which are KU, Kentucky, and Oregon.
The Wildcats remain the favorite to land the top-ranked prospect in the 2026 class, but his recruitment has drawn out longer than many expected.
Stokes is a 6-foot-7, 230-pound high-flying forward who boasts one of the most dominant skill sets a high school prospect has had in recent memory. He jumps out of the gym with his elite vertical and is a matchup nightmare for opposing defenders.
His talent and upside are through the roof, and landing him would give Kansas the top-ranked prospect in back-to-back high school classes, following the footsteps of Darryn Peterson.
However, while KU remains in the race and is widely viewed as a close second to Kentucky, there is no major indication that the Wildcats have slipped from the top spot. It is worth noting that UK has hit a rough patch under second-year head coach Mark Pope, who is off to a shaky 6-4 start with reported locker room issues — whether that impacts Stokes' decision remains to be seen.
Regardless, Townsend's appearance at his high school game makes it clear that Self and Co. are not backing out of his recruitment. Even 5-star point guard commit Taylen Kinney, a close friend of Stokes, continues to recruit him to Lawrence in hopes of teaming up in the 2026 class.
We will continue to update the Stokes recruitment as more information becomes available, but this piece of news from Tipton was certainly encouraging.
