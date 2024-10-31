Kansas Basketball: Bill Self Raises Red Flags About AJ Storr
Kansas Basketball transfer guard AJ Storr came in with big expectations—his athleticism and scoring potential promised to inject fresh energy into Bill Self’s lineup.
But as the season kicks off, things aren’t quite clicking as hoped.
“I think that I have AJ [Storr] messed up at the moment,” Self said in a candid statement on Monday.
He explained that Storr, formerly at Wisconsin, is struggling with balancing aggression and timing, a critical skill in Kansas' high-paced offense.
“He doesn’t know what aggressive looks like,” Self elaborated, suggesting that the current system might be hindering Storr's natural playstyle.
Storr put up eight points on 4-of-11 shooting against Arkansas last Friday, and his performance didn't improve much against Washburn.
Against the Ichabods, he managed eight points again, this time shooting just 2-for-7 from the field. He also struggled from the free-throw line, going 3-of-6, with only one rebound in his 19 minutes on the court.
Storr’s struggles aren’t about lack of effort or potential. He’s learning to strike a balance between attacking and moving the ball within the constraints of Self’s “five-second rule,” where players have to pass, shoot, or drive in a short timeframe.
For someone with Storr's instincts to drive and create offense, adjusting to this rhythm is a learning curve. Self even noted the challenge of telling a player to "be aggressive," while expecting high basketball IQ to dictate when to hold off.
“It’s still taking him a little bit of time to figure me out and figure out how we want to do things,” Self said. “I think he makes shots and all that stuff, but he’s got to play downhill.”
For Kansas, Storr’s development is crucial.
Self’s system thrives on positional versatility and a tempo that can crush opponents who aren’t conditioned to react quickly. If Storr can adjust, his combination of athleticism and newfound decisiveness could unlock a new level in Kansas's already potent offense.
Yet, Self’s introspection about his own role in Storr’s struggle speaks volumes.
Self’s transparency here is notable, as it shows he’s willing to adapt his coaching style to get the best out of his players—especially in a team as dynamic and evolving as Kansas.
The pressure is on, folks.