Kansas Basketball Bracketology: Where They Stand Before Pivotal Stretch

The Jayhawks may find themselves in trouble if they don’t turn things around soon.

Mathey Gibson

Feb 3, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self talks to guard Rylan Griffen (6) during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
As the college basketball season winds down, the Kansas Jayhawks find themselves facing mounting challenges.

Currently ranked No. 23 in the nation with a 17-8 record (8-6 in Big 12 play), the Jayhawks are entering a critical point in their schedule with hopes of solidifying a favorable spot in the NCAA Tournament.

In ESPN’s latest Bracketology update, released Tuesday by analyst Joe Lunardi, Kansas is projected as a No. 5 seed in the Seattle pod of the Newark Region, set to face off against automatic qualifier McNeese State.

Lunardi’s full projection for the Newark Region includes some powerhouse programs, with top-seeded Duke leading the way and a potential second-round matchup looming for Kansas against the No. 4 seed Michigan State.

This marks the Jayhawks’ lowest seed projection of the season after once being considered the top overall seed earlier in the year.

The Jayhawks are set to face BYU tonight at 8 p.m. CT, a crucial matchup as both teams hold identical 8-6 conference records.

A victory for Kansas would go a long way in improving their seeding outlook and reversing their recent slide.

