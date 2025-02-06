KANSAS

Kansas Basketball Coach Bill Self Delivers Classic Super Bowl Prediction

Self had a little fun with the media while making his Super Bowl pick on Thursday.

Mathey Gibson

Feb 3, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self reacts during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Kansas basketball head coach Bill Self isn’t exactly breaking down film like an NFL analyst, but he’s got a Super Bowl prediction that’s both hilarious and on-brand.

When asked about the upcoming matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Self couldn’t resist having some fun:

"I think if both long snappers are healthy, I think it could be a key in the kicking game... actually, I think it will be a great game and the Chiefs will prevail."

Classic Self—mixing dry humor with just enough analysis to keep things interesting. While he’s focused on leading the Jayhawks through the Big 12 grind, there’s no doubt he’ll have an eye on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on Super Bowl Sunday.

Self, a Kansas staple himself, has long been a supporter of KC sports, and with the Chiefs just one win away from another championship, he’s sticking with the local squad.

If his basketball instincts are as sharp as his football takes, Chiefs Kingdom should feel pretty good about their chances.

