Kansas Basketball's Mega-Recruit Darryn Peterson Recognized with Major Award
Kansas basketball might not have lived up to expectations for the 2024-25 regular season but help is on the way in a very big way.
Star high school guard Darryn Peterson has already signed his letter of intent with Kansas for next season and on Friday, joined a club featuring only three otherJayhawks all-time.
Peterson was named the 2025 Jersey Mike's Naismith Boys High School Player of the Year. He joins Andrew Wiggins and Cliff Alexander who won the honor in the 2013 and 2014 seasons.
Peterson is originally from Canton, Ohio but is playing his final high school season at Prolific Prep in Napa, California. There he's been on a rampage of sorts, averaging 30.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 7.4 assists, and 2.2 steals per game this season as he's helped the team to a 28-5 overall record.
Peterson was named a McDonald's All-American this season and has already won a gold medal with USA Basketball in the FIBA Under-16 America's championship in 2023 where he averaged over 16 points per game.
Peterson and forward Samis Calderon make up the Kansas recruiting class of 2025.