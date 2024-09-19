KANSAS

Kansas Basketball Dominates Dick Vitale's 2024-25 Preseason Picks

Several Jayhawks earned spots on the ESPN legend’s preseason list.

Mathey Gibson

Feb 1, 2020; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; ESPN broadcaster Dick Vitale interacts with the crowd during the second half of the game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
On Tuesday, ESPN personality Dick Vitale unveiled his 2024-25 preseason picks for men's college basketball, and the Kansas Jayhawks were well-represented as they gear up for another national championship push.

Kansas is entering the season as a preseason favorite, with several key players and head coach Bill Self earning recognition from the college basketball legend.

Where Does Kansas Basketball Stand?

Feb 1, 2020; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; ESPN broadcaster Dick Vitale before the game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Vitale spotlighted Kansas’ towering presence in the paint by including senior center Hunter Dickinson, senior forward KJ Adams, and junior guard Rylan Griffen on his list of “low post enforcers.”

KU junior guard AJ Storr, another major offseason addition, was the only Jayhawk featured on Vitale’s “impact transfers” list.

Storr, who came to Kansas from Wisconsin, is expected to make an immediate difference with his scoring and playmaking abilities.

READ: Kansas Target AJ Dybantsa Impresses with 43-Point Game Against Carlos Boozer’s Twins

Vitale also praised Kansas head coach Bill Self by placing him on his “Frank Lloyd Wright team,” a list of coaches who have best navigated the complexities of roster management in the NIL era.

Self’s ability to attract top talent while maintaining a winning culture has kept Kansas in the national conversation.

Dickinson and Storr were also singled out as two of Vitale’s early contenders for national player of the year, while senior guard Dajuan Harris joined Storr on the list of top “floor generals” who can lead their teams deep into the postseason.

