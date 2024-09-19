Kansas Basketball Dominates Dick Vitale's 2024-25 Preseason Picks
On Tuesday, ESPN personality Dick Vitale unveiled his 2024-25 preseason picks for men's college basketball, and the Kansas Jayhawks were well-represented as they gear up for another national championship push.
Kansas is entering the season as a preseason favorite, with several key players and head coach Bill Self earning recognition from the college basketball legend.
Where Does Kansas Basketball Stand?
Vitale spotlighted Kansas’ towering presence in the paint by including senior center Hunter Dickinson, senior forward KJ Adams, and junior guard Rylan Griffen on his list of “low post enforcers.”
KU junior guard AJ Storr, another major offseason addition, was the only Jayhawk featured on Vitale’s “impact transfers” list.
Storr, who came to Kansas from Wisconsin, is expected to make an immediate difference with his scoring and playmaking abilities.
READ: Kansas Target AJ Dybantsa Impresses with 43-Point Game Against Carlos Boozer’s Twins
Vitale also praised Kansas head coach Bill Self by placing him on his “Frank Lloyd Wright team,” a list of coaches who have best navigated the complexities of roster management in the NIL era.
Self’s ability to attract top talent while maintaining a winning culture has kept Kansas in the national conversation.
Dickinson and Storr were also singled out as two of Vitale’s early contenders for national player of the year, while senior guard Dajuan Harris joined Storr on the list of top “floor generals” who can lead their teams deep into the postseason.
Stay tuned to Kansas Jayhawks On SI for more KU basketball news.
