Kansas Basketball Dominates Big 12 Preseason Coaches Poll

The Jayhawks appear ready for another huge year in Lawrence. Who joins them at the top?

Jan 1, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; A general fish eye view of the court before the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and George Mason Patriots at Allen Fieldhouse.
Jan 1, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; A general fish eye view of the court before the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and George Mason Patriots at Allen Fieldhouse. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
As the college basketball season approaches, the Kansas Jayhawks have once again emerged as a dominant force in the Big 12 Conference, earning nine first-place votes in the Big 12 Preseason Coaches Poll.

The depth of talent within the Big 12 this season promises to create an exciting atmosphere, with several teams poised to make a run at the conference title. Each team brings its unique strengths and strategies, ensuring that every matchup will be fiercely contested.

The Jayhawks, however, are accustomed to being the target; their success has made them a focal point for rival teams looking to make a statement.

Full Big 12 preseason men’s basketball coaches poll

  1. Kansas (9 first place votes)
  2. Houston (5)
  3. Iowa State (1)
  4. Baylor
  5. Arizona (1)
  6. Cincinnati
  7. Texas Tech
  8. Kansas State
  9. BYU
  10. TCU
  11. UCF
  12. Arizona State
  13. West Virginia
  14. Oklahoma State
  15. Colorado
  16. Utah

