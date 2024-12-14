Kansas Basketball Dominates NC State: Mayo and Dickinson Lead the Way
Kansas basktball powered past NC State in a dominant 75-60 victory on Saturday night, with standout performances from Zeke Mayo, Hunter Dickinson, and Dajuan Harris Jr.
The win improved the Jayhawks to 8-2 on the season while dropping the Wolfpack to 7-4.
Zeke Mayo led all scorers with an explosive 26-point effort, shooting 9-for-14 from the field, including 5-for-9 from beyond the arc. Hunter Dickinson added 21 points, narrowly missing a triple-double with 15 rebounds and seven assists, continuing to showcase his versatility.
Meanwhile, Dajuan Harris Jr. chipped in with 15 points and six assists, providing key leadership on the floor.
The Jayhawks relied on efficient offense, shooting 56.6% from the field, including 41.7% from three-point range. Dickinson was a force in the paint, anchoring the defense with his 15 boards and two steals, while Mayo’s hot hand kept Kansas ahead during crucial moments of the game.
Kansas jumped out to an early lead, capitalizing on its size and rebounding advantage. Dickinson controlled the boards, grabbing 14 of the team's 36 total rebounds.
Although NC State battled back in the second half with a balanced scoring attack, Kansas held its ground defensively to secure the win.
The Jayhawks’ starters contributed heavily, with KJ Adams Jr. and Rylan Griffen playing crucial roles despite limited scoring.
Off the bench, David Coit added a spark with a three-pointer, but the reserves mostly deferred to the starters' firepower.