Kansas Basketball Dominates Washburn 84-53: Instant Takeaways
On Tuesday night, the Kansas Jayhawks took on the Washburn Ichabods in a game that showcased fresh faces stepping up and delivering. Despite missing their star center, Hunter Dickinson, Kansas gave fans plenty to be excited about in their 84-53 victory.
Here’s a breakdown of the biggest takeaways from the win.
Welcome to Kansas, Rylan Griffen
Junior transfer Rylan Griffen made an immediate impact in his first outing for Kansas. Griffen, who transferred from Alabama, has been recovering from a hip flexor injury but showed no signs of slowing down. He came off the bench to sink a quick catch-and-shoot three from the corner, setting the tone early. Griffen ended the night with 14 points on 4-of-8 shooting, including an impressive 4-for-7 from beyond the arc.
But Griffen’s defensive intensity was the real highlight. Known for his energetic, pest-like defense, he stayed completely locked in for the Jayhawks. While consistency was sometimes an issue in his Alabama days, Griffen seemed laser-focused for Kansas, embracing the opportunity to prove himself on both ends of the floor.
David Coit: Fearless and Focused
Late addition David Coit, who committed from Northern Illinois in August, has defied expectations with his early play. Against Washburn, Coit led the Jayhawks with 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting, connecting on 5-of-10 from three-point range. His energy was contagious—Coit played with toughness, adding three assists without a single turnover.
Although undersized at 5-foot-11, Coit showed range and confidence, even nailing the game’s first bucket from deep. He looked every bit a leader for Kansas and could play a crucial role in a competitive backcourt this season.
Flory Bidunga Brings the Thunder
Freshman forward Flory Bidunga may be the youngest player on the team, but he looked mature beyond his years. At 6-foot-9, Bidunga’s athleticism was on full display, throwing down a highlight lob dunk and finishing a perfect 4-for-4 from the field. He wrapped up with 10 points, seven rebounds, and four blocks, even adding three assists on kick-outs, proving he can impact the game in multiple ways.
With a powerful frame and an exciting skill set, Bidunga looks ready to play a key role in Kansas’ rotation, backing up Naismith Player of the Year contender Hunter Dickinson. There will be some learning moments along the way, but the former five-star recruit is more than ready for the challenge.