Kansas Basketball Doesn't Drop As Far As Anticipated in AP Top 25
After falling to Kansas State on Saturday, many expected the Kansas Jayhawks to take a significant hit in the AP Top 25 rankings.
A loss to a struggling in-state rival, combined with their ongoing conference struggles, seemed like the kind of result that could push them toward the bottom half of the rankings. But when the latest poll dropped on Monday, Kansas had only slipped one spot, from No. 16 to No. 17.
For a team that has looked out of sync for much of Big 12 play, the minimal drop is a bit surprising.
Bill Self’s squad, which once dominated conference play with ease, has now lost seven games this season, including a concerning 17-14 Big 12 record over the last two seasons.
Kansas has been searching for answers, but so far, they haven’t found enough of them.
Their latest setback came in an 81-73 loss to Kansas State, a game where they struggled to contain the Wildcats' perimeter shooting and lacked offensive consistency in crucial moments.
Despite their struggles, Kansas remains ranked ahead of teams like Marquette (No. 18), Ole Miss (No. 19), and Michigan (No. 20), all of whom have similar records.
The respect for Self and their early season success likely played a role in keeping the Jayhawks from a more significant drop, but at some point, results on the court will outweigh past success.
With a tough slate of Big 12 games ahead, Kansas needs to find its identity fast. Otherwise, a deeper slide in the rankings—and possibly in NCAA Tournament seeding—could be coming soon.
AP Top 25
1.) Auburn
2.) Alabama
3.) Florida
4.) Duke
5.) Tennessee
6.) Houston
7.) Purdue
8.) Texas A&M
9.) St. John's
10.) Iowa State
11.) Michigan State
12.) Texas Tech
13.) Arizona
14.) Memphis
15.) Kentucky
16.) Wisconsin
17.) Kansas
18.) Marquette
19.) Ole Miss
20.) Michigan
21.) Missouri
22.) Mississippi State
23.) Clemson
24.) Creighton
25.) Maryland