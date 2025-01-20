Kansas Basketball Drops Out of Top 10 in Latest AP Poll
The Kansas Jayhawks fell three spots to No. 12 in the latest Associated Press poll after splitting their conference matchups last week.
Kansas suffered a 17-point loss to Iowa State in Ames, but rebounded with a 10-point victory over Kansas State at Allen Fieldhouse. The AP voters took note of the inconsistency, leading to the Jayhawks’ dip in the rankings.
Iowa State climbed to No. 3, while Houston rose to No. 7, making Kansas the third-highest-ranked Big 12 team. West Virginia also entered the rankings at No. 23, rounding out the conference’s representation.
The SEC continues to dominate the top of the poll, claiming five of the top 10 spots. The rankings include No. 1 Auburn, No. 4 Alabama, No. 5 Florida, No. 6 Tennessee, and No. 9 Kentucky.
AP Top 25 (Jan. 20)
- Auburn
- Duke
- Iowa State
- Alabama
- Florida
- Tennessee
- Houston
- Michigan State
- Kentucky
- Marquette
- Purdue
- Kansas
- Texas A&M
- Mississippi State
- Oregon
- Ole Miss
- Illinois
- Wisconsin
- UConn
- St. John’s
- Michigan
- Missouri
- West Virginia
- Memphis
- Louisville
What’s Next for Kansas?
The Jayhawks, now back in the win column, will look to build on their momentum. Kansas travels to Fort Worth on Wednesday to face a tough TCU team fresh off a victory over Baylor.
They will then return home for Andy Katz’s No. 1 game of the week, taking on No. 7 Houston, widely regarded as one of the nation’s best defensive teams.