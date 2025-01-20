KANSAS

Kansas Basketball Drops Out of Top 10 in Latest AP Poll

The Jayhawks stumbled slightly in the latest rankings following a 1-1 week of play.

Cooper Perdew

Kansas Jayhawks guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) drives the ball against Kansas State Wildcats guard Brendan Hausen (11) in the first half of the Sunflower Showdown game inside Allen Fieldhouse Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025.
Kansas Jayhawks guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) drives the ball against Kansas State Wildcats guard Brendan Hausen (11) in the first half of the Sunflower Showdown game inside Allen Fieldhouse Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025.
In this story:

The Kansas Jayhawks fell three spots to No. 12 in the latest Associated Press poll after splitting their conference matchups last week.

Kansas suffered a 17-point loss to Iowa State in Ames, but rebounded with a 10-point victory over Kansas State at Allen Fieldhouse. The AP voters took note of the inconsistency, leading to the Jayhawks’ dip in the rankings.

Iowa State climbed to No. 3, while Houston rose to No. 7, making Kansas the third-highest-ranked Big 12 team. West Virginia also entered the rankings at No. 23, rounding out the conference’s representation.

The SEC continues to dominate the top of the poll, claiming five of the top 10 spots. The rankings include No. 1 Auburn, No. 4 Alabama, No. 5 Florida, No. 6 Tennessee, and No. 9 Kentucky.

AP Top 25 (Jan. 20)

AJ Storr
Kansas Jayhawks guard AJ Storr (2) shoots against the Kansas State Wildcats in the first half of the Sunflower Showdown game inside Allen Fieldhouse Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025.
  1. Auburn
  2. Duke
  3. Iowa State
  4. Alabama
  5. Florida
  6. Tennessee
  7. Houston
  8. Michigan State
  9. Kentucky
  10. Marquette
  11. Purdue
  12. Kansas
  13. Texas A&M
  14. Mississippi State
  15. Oregon
  16. Ole Miss
  17. Illinois
  18. Wisconsin
  19. UConn
  20. St. John’s
  21. Michigan
  22. Missouri
  23. West Virginia
  24. Memphis
  25. Louisville

What’s Next for Kansas?

The Jayhawks, now back in the win column, will look to build on their momentum. Kansas travels to Fort Worth on Wednesday to face a tough TCU team fresh off a victory over Baylor.

They will then return home for Andy Katz’s No. 1 game of the week, taking on No. 7 Houston, widely regarded as one of the nation’s best defensive teams.

