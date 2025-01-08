Kansas Basketball Faces Arizona State: What to Watch, Information
It’s a big one tonight in Lawrence as the No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks take on the Arizona State Sun Devils. The game tips off at 8 p.m. Central at the legendary Allen Fieldhouse, with ESPN2 carrying the broadcast.
Kansas is a 12.5-point favorite, but as December showed, no win is guaranteed.
How They Got Here
The Jayhawks (10-3) had a tough December, dropping three games to Missouri, Creighton, and West Virginia. But they came roaring back on Sunday, demolishing UCF 99-48 in their Big 12 opener. That kind of statement win is just what this team needed to reset and refocus heading into 2024.
On the flip side, Arizona State (10-3) comes in with some uncertainty. They managed to edge out Colorado in their last game despite missing leading scorer Joson Sanon, who’s nursing an ankle injury.
Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley is optimistic about Sanon’s recovery, calling him a game-time decision. With or without him, ASU will need to bring their best to hang with Kansas.
Keys for Kansas
For the Jayhawks, it’s all about sticking to their strengths while keeping the offense dynamic:
- Get Zeke Mayo Rolling Early: Mayo’s ability to initiate the offense is critical. If he can establish himself as a threat early, it’ll open up opportunities for the rest of the team.
- Rylan Griffen’s Catch-and-Shoot Opportunities: Griffen thrives when he doesn’t have to create for himself. Getting him open looks from deep will keep ASU’s defense scrambling.
- Let Flory Bidunga Dominate Inside: Kansas’ big man has been a force athletically, and against an Arizona State team that’s undersized in the paint, Bidunga could have a field day. Feed the post, clear out, and let him go to work.
Keys for Arizona State
The Sun Devils will need to play a nearly perfect game to pull off the upset, and it starts with executing these three strategies:
- Speed Up the Game: Kansas is most comfortable in a controlled, half-court offense. If ASU can turn this into a track meet, they’ll have a better chance to dictate the pace.
- Half-Court Pressure: Applying ball pressure early in possessions can disrupt Kansas’ rhythm. It’s risky, but it’s a gamble Hurley might have to take.
- Match Dickinson’s Physicality: The Jayhawks’ center, Hunter Dickinson, is a load in the paint. Arizona State’s bigs will have to stay tough, avoid foul trouble, and make life as difficult as possible for him.
The Bottom Line...
This game is a clash of styles, and it’s Kansas’ to lose. If the Jayhawks play to their potential and leverage their talent advantage, they should come out on top. But if Arizona State can disrupt their rhythm and hit timely shots, this one could get interesting late.
Keep an eye on Sanon’s status—it could swing ASU’s chances dramatically.