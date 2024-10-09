Is Kansas Basketball Still in the Hunt for No. 1 Prospect AJ Dybantsa?
Kansas basketball is in the hunt for the top high school recruit in the 2025 class, but their chances of landing the prized prospect, AJ Dybantsa, seem to be slipping.
Ranked No. 1 overall by 247Sports’ composite rankings, Dybantsa, a 6-foot-9 wing with a wingspan exceeding seven feet, has the attention of every major college program in the country.
Dybantsa, who boasts a lethal pull-up jumper and advanced scoring abilities, is choosing between seven schools: Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, Kansas, Kansas State, and North Carolina.
While the Jayhawks hosted Dybantsa on an official visit to Lawrence on September 6, recent indications suggest Kansas is fading in the race.
Currently, Kansas State, UNC, and Alabama are seen as the biggest threats to unseat BYU, who appears to be the frontrunner.
Despite the uncertainty surrounding Dybantsa, Kansas fans have reason to stay optimistic.
The Jayhawks are heavily trending toward landing No. 3 overall recruit Darryn Peterson.
While missing out on Dybantsa would be a setback, securing Peterson—another elite prospect in the 2025 class—would still be a major win for Bill Self’s program.
Dybantsa, with his towering frame and smooth shooting mechanics, has become the most coveted high school player in the nation.
His ability to score in both transition and half-court sets, combined with his defensive potential, makes him a can’t-miss prospect.
But, as the recruitment battle heats up, Kansas will need to make a final push if they hope to land the future star.
Even if Dybantsa ultimately chooses elsewhere, landing Darryn Peterson could keep Kansas firmly in the running for another dominant recruiting class.
