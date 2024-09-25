Kansas Basketball's Hunter Dickinson Among Top Contenders for 2024-25 Wooden Award
As the 2024-25 college basketball season approaches, Kansas basketball fans have plenty to look forward to, with several players looking to be in contention for the prestigious John R. Wooden Award.
Known for recognizing the best player in college basketball, the Wooden Award has only been won by one Kansas player, Danny Manning, in 1988. However, this season, the Jayhawks have multiple players with strong odds to bring the award back to Lawrence.
Leading the charge is star center Hunter Dickinson, along with transfers AJ Storr (Wisconsin) and Zeke Mayo (South Dakota State), all of whom are among the top candidates to watch this season.
Here's a breakdown of the key players in the race and their current odds.
National Rankings Based on Wooden Award Odds (2024-25)
- Hunter Dickinson (Kansas) +800 (T-1)
- AJ Storr (Kansas) +1800 (T-5)
- Zeke Mayo (Kansas) +4000 (T-12)
Top National Contenders for the Wooden Award
- Hunter Dickinson (Kansas) +800
- RJ Davis (North Carolina) +800
- Cooper Flagg (Duke) +1200
- Mark Sears (Alabama) +1400
- AJ Storr (Kansas) +1800
- LJ Cryer (Houston) +2000
How to Read the Wooden Award Odds:
- American Odds: Hunter Dickinson (Kansas) +800. A $100 bet on Dickinson at +800 would yield $800 in profit if he wins the Wooden Award.
- Fractional Odds: Hunter Dickinson (Kansas) 8/1. For every $1 wagered, you would earn $8 in profit if Dickinson claims the award.
- Decimal Odds: Hunter Dickinson (Kansas) 9.00. A $100 bet at 9.00 would return $900 (including the initial stake) if he wins.
- Implied Probability: 11.11%. Dickinson’s odds of +800 imply an 11.11% chance of winning the award, making him one of the early frontrunners for the honor.
