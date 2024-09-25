KANSAS

Kansas Basketball's Hunter Dickinson Among Top Contenders for 2024-25 Wooden Award

In his final season of eligibility, the Jayhawks hope Dickinson can make a lasting impact.

Mathey Gibson

Mar 23, 2024; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson (1) shoots against Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Braden Huff (34) during the first half in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena-Delta Center.
Mar 23, 2024; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson (1) shoots against Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Braden Huff (34) during the first half in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena-Delta Center. / Gabriel Mayberry-Imagn Images
As the 2024-25 college basketball season approaches, Kansas basketball fans have plenty to look forward to, with several players looking to be in contention for the prestigious John R. Wooden Award.

Known for recognizing the best player in college basketball, the Wooden Award has only been won by one Kansas player, Danny Manning, in 1988. However, this season, the Jayhawks have multiple players with strong odds to bring the award back to Lawrence.

Leading the charge is star center Hunter Dickinson, along with transfers AJ Storr (Wisconsin) and Zeke Mayo (South Dakota State), all of whom are among the top candidates to watch this season.

Here's a breakdown of the key players in the race and their current odds.

National Rankings Based on Wooden Award Odds (2024-25)

Mar 21, 2024; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Samford Bulldogs forward Achor Achor (14) shoots against Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter
Mar 21, 2024; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Samford Bulldogs forward Achor Achor (14) shoots against Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson (1) during the first half in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena-Delta Center. / Gabriel Mayberry-Imagn Images
  • Hunter Dickinson (Kansas) +800 (T-1)
  • AJ Storr (Kansas) +1800 (T-5)
  • Zeke Mayo (Kansas) +4000 (T-12)

Top National Contenders for the Wooden Award

Apr 6, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Hassan Diarra (10) knocks the ball away from Alabama Crimson Tide g
Apr 6, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Hassan Diarra (10) knocks the ball away from Alabama Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears (1) in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at State Farm Stadium. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
  • Hunter Dickinson (Kansas) +800
  • RJ Davis (North Carolina) +800
  • Cooper Flagg (Duke) +1200
  • Mark Sears (Alabama) +1400
  • AJ Storr (Kansas) +1800
  • LJ Cryer (Houston) +2000

How to Read the Wooden Award Odds:

  • American Odds: Hunter Dickinson (Kansas) +800. A $100 bet on Dickinson at +800 would yield $800 in profit if he wins the Wooden Award.
  • Fractional Odds: Hunter Dickinson (Kansas) 8/1. For every $1 wagered, you would earn $8 in profit if Dickinson claims the award.
  • Decimal Odds: Hunter Dickinson (Kansas) 9.00. A $100 bet at 9.00 would return $900 (including the initial stake) if he wins.
  • Implied Probability: 11.11%. Dickinson’s odds of +800 imply an 11.11% chance of winning the award, making him one of the early frontrunners for the honor.

