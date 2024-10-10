Kansas Basketball's Hunter Dickinson Named Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year
Kansas basketball’s Hunter Dickinson has been named the Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year for the second consecutive season, as announced on Thursday by the conference.
The 7-foot-1 center from Alexandria, Virginia, transferred to Kansas from Michigan last season and made an immediate impact, earning Big 12 Newcomer of the Year and First Team All-Big 12 honors.
In the 2023-24 season, Dickinson led the Big 12 in rebounding, averaging 10.8 boards per game, and finished second in the conference in scoring with 17.9 points per game.
His stellar play earned him consensus All-American status and solidified his role as one of the nation’s top collegiate players. Dickinson was also the only unanimous selection to the Preseason All-Big 12 First Team this year, further highlighting his standing as a key player for the Jayhawks.
As Kansas looks to make a deep tournament run following a disappointing season last year, Dickinson’s leadership and performance will be critical to the team’s success.
The Jayhawks have high hopes of competing for another national title, and with Dickinson anchoring the team on both ends of the floor, those aspirations seem within reach.
This marks the fifth time since the 2017-18 season that a Kansas player has earned Preseason Player of the Year honors.
Dickinson is also hunting for the Naismith Trophy, as his physical maturity and superior athleticism compared to many of his younger counterparts will likely give him an advantage this season.
