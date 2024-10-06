Kansas Basketball in the Mix for Top-40 Elite Forward
Kansas basketball has entered the race for one of the top forwards in the 2025 recruiting class, Niko Bundalo.
The 6-foot-10, 215-pound power forward, ranked No. 31 overall, is a coveted four-star prospect with a growing list of suitors.
Bundalo, who has already taken official visits to several top programs, recently added Kansas to his short list.
Bundalo, whose recruitment has been heating up, has already trimmed his list to include Kentucky, UNC, Ohio State, Pitt, Michigan State, UConn, Xavier, Texas, and now Kansas.
He has taken three official visits so far and plans to take three more, though a timetable for a Kansas visit has yet to be determined. He’s carefully evaluating his options as he narrows down his choices.
Bundalo's decision-making timeline remains fluid, but the forward has a general idea of when he plans to make his college choice.
With Kansas in the mix and the opportunity to play under Bill Self’s guidance, the Jayhawks are positioning themselves as a potential destination for one of the top talents in the class of 2025.
If Kansas can land Bundalo, it would be another big win for Self, who has built a reputation for developing frontcourt players and maximizing their potential.
For now, Kansas fans will have to wait as Bundalo continues to weigh his options, but there’s no doubt that the Jayhawks are firmly in the conversation for the talented forward’s services.
