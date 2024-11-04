Kansas Basketball Injury Report vs. Howard: Who Will Play in Season Opener?
The Jayhawks have had some injury problems this preaseason, but how will it impact them against the Bison?
In this story:
The Kansas basketball team displayed a different dynamic during its two scrimmages compared to what fans can expect in the regular season.
Due to several injuries, head coach Bill Self had to get creative with lineups. As they prepare for tonight's matchup against Howard, the Jayhawks are looking to find their rhythm and strengthen their cohesion on the court.
Here's what you need to know.
Kansas Basketball Injury Report vs. Howard
Hunter Dickinson: Probable (Foot)
Rylan Griffen: Probable (Hip)
Shakeel Moore: Probable (Foot)
Kansas on Sports Illustrated
Elite 2025 Five-Star Guard Darryn Peterson Commits to Kansas Basketball
Kansas Basketball: Rylan Griffen's Debut Comes with Subtle Jab at Alabama
Kansas Basketball and Indiana Set for Historic Las Vegas Matchup in 2027
Published