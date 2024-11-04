KANSAS

Kansas Basketball Injury Report vs. Howard: Who Will Play in Season Opener?

The Jayhawks have had some injury problems this preaseason, but how will it impact them against the Bison?

Oct 25, 2024; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self during the second quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
The Kansas basketball team displayed a different dynamic during its two scrimmages compared to what fans can expect in the regular season.

Due to several injuries, head coach Bill Self had to get creative with lineups. As they prepare for tonight's matchup against Howard, the Jayhawks are looking to find their rhythm and strengthen their cohesion on the court.

Here's what you need to know.

Kansas Basketball Injury Report vs. Howard

Hunter Dickinson
Mar 23, 2024; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson (1) drives during the second half in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at Vivint Smart Home Arena-Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Hunter Dickinson: Probable (Foot)
Rylan Griffen: Probable (Hip)
Shakeel Moore: Probable (Foot)

