Kansas Basketball Lands Four Players on Draftable List

The Jayhawks have several players with a real shot at being drafted.

Mathey Gibson

Feb 1, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40)steals the ball against Baylor Bears forward Josh Ojianwuna (17) during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Kansas basketball continues to produce NBA talent, with six Jayhawks appearing on 247Sports analyst Adam Finkelstein's latest 2025 NBA Draftables Vol. 2 list.

The list identifies college players with legitimate NBA draft potential, categorizing them as lottery picks, first-round selections, or second-round candidates.

Freshman big man Flory Bidunga headlines the Kansas group as a projected first-round pick.

The 6-foot-9 forward has impressed with his athleticism, defensive impact, and rebounding ability, positioning himself as a potential first round pick.

Dajuan Harris, Hunter Dickinson, and Zeke Mayo are all listed as second-round prospects.

Harris has been one of the best facilitators in college basketball, leading the offense with precision.

Mayo, a 6-foot-4 senior guard, has displayed scoring versatility and playmaking ability.

Dickinson, at 7-foot-2, continues to dominate the paint with his size and interior skill set.

Harris, despite his impact as a floor general, faces an uphill battle to secure an NBA selection.

Hunter Dickinson and Zeke Mayo, however, have a more realistic shot at being drafted.

Mayo's scoring ability and versatility make him an intriguing option, while Dickinson’s size and skill in the post could make him a late second-round pick, even at 24 years old.

