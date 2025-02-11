Kansas Basketball Lands Six Players on Draftable List
Kansas basketball continues to produce NBA talent, with six Jayhawks appearing on 247Sports analyst Adam Finkelstein's latest 2025 NBA Draftables Vol. 2 list.
The list identifies college players with legitimate NBA draft potential, categorizing them as lottery picks, first-round selections, or second-round candidates.
Freshman big man Flory Bidunga headlines the Kansas group as a projected first-round pick.
The 6-foot-9 forward has impressed with his athleticism, defensive impact, and rebounding ability, positioning himself as a potential first round pick.
Dajuan Harris, Hunter Dickinson, and Zeke Mayo are all listed as second-round prospects.
Harris has been one of the best facilitators in college basketball, leading the offense with precision.
Mayo, a 6-foot-4 senior guard, has displayed scoring versatility and playmaking ability.
Dickinson, at 7-foot-2, continues to dominate the paint with his size and interior skill set.
Harris, despite his impact as a floor general, faces an uphill battle to secure an NBA selection.
Hunter Dickinson and Zeke Mayo, however, have a more realistic shot at being drafted.
Mayo's scoring ability and versatility make him an intriguing option, while Dickinson’s size and skill in the post could make him a late second-round pick, even at 24 years old.