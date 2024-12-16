KANSAS

Kansas Basketball Moves Up in AP Poll After Earlier Struggles

The Jayhawks are once again within reach of a top-five ranking.

Mathey Gibson

Dec 14, 2024; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Zeke Mayo (5) and guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) dive for a loose ball during the second half against the North Caroline State Wolfpack at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Dec 14, 2024; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Zeke Mayo (5) and guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) dive for a loose ball during the second half against the North Caroline State Wolfpack at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Kansas Basketball is back on the rise, moving up to No. 8 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll.

It wasn’t all smooth sailing, though—just a week ago, the Jayhawks were reeling after tough back-to-back losses to Creighton and Missouri. But they quickly got back on track with a much-needed win over NC State, showing they’ve got the resilience to bounce back when it matters most.

The loss to Missouri in a heated rivalry game stung, and the stumble against Creighton raised questions about Kansas’ consistency. However, their response against NC State told a different story. Behind some clutch performances and improved execution, Kansas proved they’re still a team to watch.

AP Top 25 - December 16

1.) Tennessee
2.) Auburn
3.) Iowa State
4.) Kentucky
5.) Duke
6.) Alabama
7.) Florida
8.) Kansas
9.) Marquette
10.) Oregon
11.) UConn
12.) Texas A&M
13.) Gonzaga
14.) Oklahoma
15.) Houston
16.) Purdue
17.) Ole Miss
18.) UCLA
19.) Cincinnati
20.) Michigan State
21.) Memphis
22.) Dayton
23.) San Diego State
24.) Michigan
25.) Clemson

Others Receiving Votes: Mississippi State (158), Arkansas (151), Missouri (120), Baylor (115), Illinois (70), Drake (52), St. John’s (50), Utah State (48), Pittsburgh (28), Maryland (24), West Virginia (19), Wisconsin (18), Georgia (18), Oklahoma State (16), Arizona State (14), Creighton (12), North Carolina (9), Penn State (8), Indiana (7), Texas (3), St. Bonaventure (2).

