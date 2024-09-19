Kansas Basketball Eyes National Title Run as 2025 Championship Odds Take Shape
As the calendar nears October, college basketball fans are beginning to feel the anticipation rise with the fast-approaching season.
The 2025 NCAA men's basketball national championship hunt is already in full swing for bookmakers and bettors. Back in April, just minutes after UConn claimed its fifth national title, BetMGM wasted no time in unveiling fresh odds for the 2025 national champion.
Now, as we edge closer to tip-off, the odds are solidifying, and contenders are taking shape.
2025 NCAA Tournament Championship Odds
- UConn: +900
- Kansas: +1000
- Duke: +1000
- Alabama: +1200
- Houston: +1600
- North Carolina: +1800
- Gonzaga: +1800
- Baylor: +2000
- Iowa State: +2000
- Arizona: +2500
Kansas Jayhawks Basketball 2024-25 Outlook
Among those top contenders is the Kansas Jayhawks, who are once again poised for a deep tournament run under legendary head coach Bill Self.
With their starting five shaping up to be one of the most formidable in the country, Kansas is projected to be a top force in the Big 12 and the national stage.
- Dajuan Harris Jr. – The seasoned point guard will be steering the offense, coming off a season where he averaged 8.5 points per game but provided invaluable leadership and defensive prowess.
- Zeke Mayo – After averaging an impressive 18.8 points per game at South Dakota State, Mayo transfers to Kansas with hopes of being a dynamic scoring threat.
- AJ Storr – Another transfer, Storr, who posted 16.8 points per game at Wisconsin, adds versatility on both ends of the court.
- K.J. Adams Jr. – Returning after a solid season with 12.6 points per game, Adams brings toughness and experience to the frontcourt.
- Hunter Dickinson – The crown jewel of this lineup, Dickinson averaged 17.9 points per game last season and is considered one of the top big men in the country.
With this powerful core, Kansas looks determined to bring another championship back to Lawrence.
The Jayhawks' odds to win the national title opened at +1000 and have remained steady, signaling strong belief in Self’s squad.
The Competition
Kansas will face stiff competition, with UConn once again finding itself among the top favorites.
The defending national champions opened with odds of +1000 in the spring, which have since shortened to +900, reflecting the growing confidence in their ability to repeat.
Meanwhile, Duke, another perennial powerhouse, has seen its odds improve from +1300 to +1000, suggesting a resurgence is expected from the Blue Devils.
Other contenders include Alabama (+1200), who looks to remain a force in the SEC, Houston (+1600), coming off a strong campaign last year, and North Carolina (+1800), who looks to bounce back after a disappointing season but still commands respect in the futures market under.
